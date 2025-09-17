Goldman Sachs' co-chief of the Middle East and North Africa region, Fadi Abuali, will retire, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Abuali, a senior executive who spent nearly 28 years at the Wall Street bank, also co-headed bank's Asset Management International. He joined Goldman in 1997 as an associate and rejoined in 2001 as an executive director, according to the memo.

The retirement plan was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Goldman appointed Abuali and Zaid Khaldi as co-chief executive officers for the MENA region almost five years ago. (Reporting by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)