Qatar - Entrepreneurs and innovators in Qatar will now have access to a wide range of technologies and tools to propel their success thanks to a new partnership between Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and Microsoft.

The partnership aims to accelerate the digital transformation of startups and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and to foster innovation as part of QDB’s integrated efforts to bolster the local entrepreneurship ecosystem and talent pool as well as Qatar’s position as a regional innovation and technology hub.

The partnership will enable SMEs to benefit from emerging technologies, leveraging Microsoft Cloud to improve performance, boost productivity, reduce costs, and develop innovative solutions.

The initiative will also provide SMEs with the opportunity to build their digital skills through the Microsoft Learn platform, which equips entrepreneurs, leaders and employees with the necessary skills to leverage cloud technology to accelerate digital transformation and achieve growth in a knowledge-based economy.

Startups under QDB’s umbrella will also now have access to Microsoft’s Founders Hub, a platform that brings together people, knowledge, and technology to help founders solve challenges in every stage of their ambitious journey.

Microsoft will also offer access to learning tools to enable entrepreneurs and startups to leverage cloud technology such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and the Internet of Things to launch a successful business.

“This partnership provides access to an advanced set of digital platforms, and guarantees the readiness of our innovators and startups to pursue aspirations that fall in line with our goals of developing Qatar's entrepreneurship ecosystem and strengthening the country's position as a centre for innovation and technological excellence,” said Abdulrahman Hesham al-Sowaidi, acting Chief Executive Officer of QDB.

Lana Khalaf, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, said the partnership with QDB aligns with the company’s investments to empower in the startups and SMEs ecosystem in Qatar.

"Startups and SMEs play a pivotal role in accelerating Qatar’s digital economy and its position as an innovation hub for investment. Through this initiative, businesses will have access to the latest cloud technologies and digital skills needed to achieve their business goals and contribute to Qatar’s economic growth and development. This partnership supports our efforts to be the preferred and trusted partner for cloud innovation for all sectors of the economy in Qatar," she said.

QDB’s partnership with Microsoft is the latest in a series of initiatives to bolster capacity development and build a diversified entrepreneurship ecosystem that drives economic development.

