ABU DHABI - Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced the launch of the fourth edition of its Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp 2022. The upcoming camp will be the first of its kind, as it returns to a physical, in-person camp, following 3 virtual camps which commenced in 2020.

The entrepreneurial summer camp, which is set to take a place in the Youth Hub in Abu Dhabi, is now open for free registration for aspiring young entrepreneurs. The camp will have 3 separate 2 working week segments, starting from 13th July to 22nd July, 25th July to 4th August , and 8th to 18th August.

The Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp aims to inspire innovative young students aged 10-18, while equipping them with knowledge by offering a mix of workshops and private sessions led by renowned speakers who will share their expertise across various business verticals.

Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated, "We are delighted that the Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer is returning once again and this time, the students will have the opportunity to attend in-person and participate in the entrepreneurship workshops and lessons. As always Khalifa Fund is committed to identifying and implementing new and innovative ways to empower the UAE’s youth; the Venturist will provide the students with resources and mentorship which will enable them to unlock their entrepreneurial potential.

"The key aim of the Venturist is to offer a high-quality camp that is accessible and specifically targeted toward youths who show an interest in enterprise. We aspire to encourage idea generation, collaboration, and thinking out of the box through creating an acute understanding, and equipping the young generation with the knowledge required to be successful entrepreneurs."

Al Mazrouei added, "We’re offering the Venturist free of charge as we see this camp as a tool which can empower the next generation of UAE entrepreneurs. The programme is designed to equip young people with the essential business skills required to build their capacity to thrive and grow into the industry leaders of tomorrow and succeed in the business world while contributing to empowering the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE".

In this face-to-face edition, the camp will be divided into 3 separate camps lasting 10 days for each. The first two camps will be dedicated to senior students from the age category of 13 to 18 years old, while the 3rd camp will be for the junior students aged 10 to 14 years; as well as being free of charge, transportation will be facilitated.

In its latest edition, the Venturist is building on the recognition and response that it has received from its two preceding sessions where more than 200 specially selected students participated. The Camp brings together an esteemed line-up of teachers, entrepreneurs, and speakers to help attendees navigate through the programme. The participants will work in groups with specialist tutors and build on their business ideas. The programme also aims to teach innovation and invention, logo design, marketing, promotion, prototyping, budget and finance, and business plan development. Towards the end of Venturist, participants will pitch well-thought-out business ideas to a committee of entrepreneurs and representatives.