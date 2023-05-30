Egypt - Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), has announced that the agency provides various training programmes to develop medium and small industrial enterprises in a number of important productive sectors, with the aim of helping them expand, increase production, raise the efficiency of their products and develop them, which increases their ability to export.

Rahmi explained that the agency is currently cooperating with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), one of the largest development institutions, to implement an integrated training program for industrial projects within the “Innovation in the Private Sector” project. He stressed that the agency is keen on cooperating with various international and donor agencies to provide support for the owners of SMEs, and implement the state’s directions to develop this sector and focus on industrial projects as well as increase their productive capabilities. This helps them stabilize, expand and provide the needs of the Egyptian market and access to foreign markets, and then help them retain employees and accommodate better, sustainable job opportunities.

Rahmi indicated that the partnership with international organizations, including the GIZ, aims to create a suitable environment for the growth of projects in Egypt, and reflects the extent of these institutions’ confidence in the Egyptian economy and their appreciation for the promising opportunities that SMEs enjoy in expansion and growth in the near future.

Owners of companies, SMEs, and customers of MSMEDA can apply for these courses free of charge no later than 31 May, especially industrial companies or suppliers in the food, chemical, engineering, and packaging and printing industries. One of the top conditions is that the company is already established, registered and has been operating for at least three years.

