Laundryheap, the only 24/7 laundry delivery service in the region, has reported a 353% increase in order volume within the UAE in 2021 and projected growth of 450% in 2022 in the UAE.

As the laundry delivery service industry continues to go from strength to strength, Laundryheap saw strong volume growth in the UAE in line with the industry projection to grow up to $111.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The on-demand service also witnessed a 264% growth in users in the UAE in 2021, which was preceded by Laundryheap's recent rebrand to include purpose-led, customer-centric offerings and sustainable initiatives.

Team expansion

Alongside the increase in orders and user volume, Laundryheap also expanded its team in the UAE, seeing a 33% increase in employees in 2021 to cater to the growing demand.

On a global scale, the company saw significant growth in 2021 across the 10 markets Laundryheap operates in, with an increase of 132% in order volume, and a 150% growth in users.

Deyan's Dimitrov, CEO, Laundryheap said: "Looking back on the past year, 2021 proved to be a time of significant growth for Laundryheap in the region as we achieved notable business milestones due to our team's collective efforts and commitment to our customers. I attribute our growth in the UAE to the country's progressive digital economy, which ensures maximum success for SMEs and start-ups.

Unmatched service

“The significant demand for the laundry service industry continues to grow in the UAE, and I am excited for Laundryheap’s progression in the coming year and beyond, with our objectives to continue to provide unmatched service to our customers while further improving operational performance and cementing our presence.’’

The 2021 success for Laundryheap is in line with the company's efforts to rebrand and expand into new offerings, including a B2B service, Laundryheap Linen. Its rebrand did not only see a graphical facelift; the company also consciously embedded sustainability initiatives into core economic operations in line with the UAE's commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Laundryheap has leveraged its powerful logistics support team and state-of-the-art routing technology to channel sustainable route optimisation that reduced fuel consumption and waste in vehicle mileage, which led to saving 2,700 litres of fuel in 2021. Additionally, the company has also introduced the region's first-ever electric bike delivery, whereby each bike can do 1,000 deliveries, covering 3,000 km, saving 300 litres of fuel in just one month.

Rebranding B2B offering

Meeting the demand from all aspects, Laundryheap also rebranded its B2B offering, launching ‘Laundryheap Linen’. The offering serves the significant demand for bed linen, towels, accessories and other related rentals for the hospitality and holiday home sector in the UAE. Laundryheap, therefore, invested in a new 3,000 sq ft warehouse in Dubai to drive the operations.

In 2022, Laundryheap will continue developing its sustainable practices further, expanding B2B ‘Laundryheap Linen’ offering, and advancing its operational infrastructure further.

