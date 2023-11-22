Muscat - Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Sultanate of Oman will receive a major boost as their business will be accentuated by getting access to enterprise-grade technology, thanks to an MoU signed between Zoho and Telr to help SMEs in the region with digital transformation in line with the Oman Vision 2040.

With the partnership between Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company and Telr, a leading payment gateway provider in the Middle East the earlier will provide Telr customers access to its diverse portfolio of 55+ applications which will enable them to move all their business operations—from sales and marketing to finance and HR—to the cloud.

Zoho users can utilise Telr integration from Zoho Marketplace to process payments and scale their operations across various geographies. The integration will enable Oman SME businesses to receive payments in over 120 currencies in countries across the MENA region, including UAE, KSA Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Speaking to the Observer, Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Zoho said that this will, in turn, help the transition towards a digital economy in line with the government's long-term vision to increase ecommerce's contribution to the economy.

"SMEs often operate on tight margins and can be vulnerable to cash flow disruptions. Our integration with Telr will enable a secure and seamless payment collection that eliminates friction and reduces payment processing time and cost," said Nizam.

"Zoho's broad range of secure payment options help merchants maintain a smooth customer experience, increase payment processing efficiency and boost revenue. At the same time, we will enable Telr's customers to leverage our unified solutions to grow their businesses online," he added.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Zoho which marks a new chapter for Zoho users, providing them with access to our outstanding services and various payment methods, including all local payments, thus ensuring secure transactions for every merchant's customer." said Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr.

"Together, we're propelling the region towards a digital economy in harmony with government objectives. This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting SMEs in their journey to success,” he added.

Zoho and Telr will additionally organise a series of joint workshops for local SME owners, training programmes and product roadshows for customers across the region to empower them to smoothly navigate the shift to fully digitalised, cashless operations.

