Egypt - Unilever Egypt, in partnership with the Egyptian Food Bank (EFB), has launched a sustainable agricultural water efficiency project in the Moghra Aquifer region of Matrouh Governorate, the first programme of its kind by the company in Egypt.

The 12-month project, fully funded by Unilever and implemented by the EFB, aims to conserve water resources and promote their efficient use. In its first phase, it will target 153 farmers across approximately 200 feddans in Al Alamein, Matrouh Governorate.

The programme will introduce smart irrigation and fertigation systems and provide farmer training on sustainable practices. It is expected to deliver measurable savings of around 720,000 cubic metres of water annually, which is equivalent to the annual drinking water needs of almost 1 million people. The project has the potential to scale up to 5 million cubic metres per year through the continued adoption of the new practices.

The launch ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, underscoring government support for the project.

“Water stewardship is critical for water-intensive industries and Egypt’s agricultural future,” said Cem Tarık Yüksel, General Manager for North Africa, Levant & Iraq at Unilever. “With this project, we aim to advance sustainability efforts beyond the walls of our factories and production sites by directly investing in the support of the most vulnerable communities.”

The Moghra Aquifer, one of the primary irrigation sources for Matrouh’s farmers, is under increasing pressure due to over-abstraction, land reclamation, and population growth.

Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank, said the partnership will empower farmers to adopt sustainable practices, enhancing their livelihoods and food security. “This project embodies the holistic approach adopted by the Egyptian Food Bank to alleviate hunger, not only by providing food, but by addressing the root challenges that threaten food security,” he said.

Unilever Egypt has cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its own operations by 74% since 2008, reduced water consumption by 54%, and lowered energy use by 24%. With four factories and a workforce of more than 1,200 employees, the company exports about half of its local production to more than 30 countries.

