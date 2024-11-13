Emirates Development Bank (EDB) announced on Wednesday that it signed an 100 million UAE dirhams ($27 million) financing agreement with UAE-based comercual and industrial distributed energy company Yellow Door Energy (YDE) to support the development and operation of more than 60 solar photovoltaic (PV) plants across the UAE.

EDB’s financing will expand YDE’s portfolio of solar PV systems, enhancing its capacity to lease solar power plants through solar leases or power purchase agreements (PPAs) tailored for industrial and commercial enterprises.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.