The UAE has emerged as a leader in renewable energy with 6.3 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity, Dubai-based Dii Desert Energy said in a report.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia follow with 4.6 GW and 4.5 GW installed capacities.

The UAE has achieved more installed capacity than Egypt with fewer than half the projects, mainly due to the impact of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), significantly contributing to the country’s renewable energy capacity.

Overall, the current installed solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity stands at 22.3 GW in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

At the end of 2024, the Dii database reported more than 700 projects, greater than 5 megawatts (MW), at various stages of development.

Of these 714 projects, 467 are operational, 47 are under construction, 89 projects are in the development phase and an additional 90 have been announced.

On the construction phase, Saudi Arabia leads with a series of large-scale projects, including Al Shuaiba 2, the largest project to date with 2,030 megawatts (MW). Oman is also set to significantly increase its capacity this year, with the Manah 1 and 2 projects, each having a capacity of 500 MW, the entity said.

