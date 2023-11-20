Tunisia’s budget for fiscal 2024 includes new incentives for domestic and foreign investment mainly renewable energy projects, its Finance Minister has said.

Sihem Boughdiri told Tunisia’s Parliament on Friday that the Finance Ministry has already drafted the 2024 budget and that it would be submitted to Parliament on Dec 6, adding that it must be approved before Dec 10.

“The budget for next year includes a set of incentives to encourage investment in general,” the Minister said in comments published by Alshuruq and other Tunisian newspapers on Monday.

“There are also additional incentives for investment in projects involving renewable energy, green economy and other energy transformation projects,” she added without elaborating on those incentives.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.