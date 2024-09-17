TAQA Water Solutions, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi-listed TAQA, has awarded a 150 million UAE dirhams ($40.84 million) wastewater management project to Gulf Contractors Company for four Abu Dhabi communities.

The project, announced during the World Utilities Congress, will see the development of a 9.5-kilometre-deep gravity-driven line and the decommissioning of several pumping stations, which will minimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions.

The initiative will significantly increase overall hydraulic capacity to 120,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), effectively serving the needs of the developing areas in Al Bahia and surrounding areas such as Al Sader, Al Shaliela, and Taweelah.

TAQA Water Solutions is the sole entity for all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in Abu Dhabi.

