AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday stressed the importance of developing the power grid to expand the utilisation of renewable energy resources, reduce power loss and find a proper solution to store power.

Kharabsheh made the remarks while launching a study that extends to 2030 to develop the power grid to enhance its capacity and accommodate more renewable energy, according to a ministry statement. He also said that the contribution of renewable energy to the power generation in the Kingdom stands at 25 per cent, voicing aspirations to increase the share to 50 per cent by 2030.

Kharabsheh said that the study will be implemented by the Elia Group, with German funding within the Jordanian-German partnership programme in energy field.

