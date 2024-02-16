SkyPower Global, the UAE and Canada-headquartered developer and operator of solar power projects, announced on Friday that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Nigeria-based multilateral finance institution Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) for the first phase of SkyPower’s Green Giant solar power project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two entities will jointly invest and develop the 200-megawatt (MW) first phase of a 1,000MW solar power project in the central African nation, SkyPower said in a press statement.

The partnership combines SkyPower’s global experience in developing large-scale solar projects and AFC's proven track record of successfully de-risking and distributing capital for well-structured power and other infrastructure projects across Africa, the statement said.

During the JDA signing ceremony on Thursday, Kerry Adler, President & Chief Executive Officer of SkyPower said the company and the DRC’s state-owned utility, Société Nationale d’Electricité (SNEL) signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project.

With all necessary approvals secured and land allocation completed, construction of the plant will commence by 2025, the statement said.

The DRC Green Giant project, according to the statement, marked a historic commitment from the DRC government to enhance electrification rates through renewable energy partnerships.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi's strategic vision to boost the nation's clean energy output is expected to contribute a projected $2.3 billion stimulus to the country’s GDP and create approximately 30,000 job years.

“Partnering with SkyPower, an institution known for their decades of global expertise in large-scale solar projects, is well aligned with our mission to advance energy access on the continent through renewable energy," said Amadou Wadda, Senior Director of Project Development and Technical Solutions at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). "Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute significantly to rapid industrialisation, local job creation, sustainable economic growth and a pragmatic transition to net zero in DRC and Africa as a whole.

Adler highlighted AFC's leadership role and its commitment to fast-tracking the deployment of essential energy projects as crucial to leveraging solar energy to spur economic development, create job opportunities, and tackle climate change effectively.

“This agreement underlines AFC's pivotal contribution to promoting renewable energy solutions and both AFC and SkyPower’s unwavering commitment and dedication to ensuring a greener, more resilient world,” he said.

SkyPower currently has a 10GW pipeline of projects in various stages of development, construction, and operation in the Middle East and Africa. It has over 30 utility-scale solar PPAs in operation across the globe and contracts amounting to more than $60 billion in long-term renewable energy sales to utilities and government partners.

SkyPower is majority-owned by CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender, and developer.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

