Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) had carried out 35 road and street lighting projects during 2021.

The projects included the installation of 7,132 new lighting poles, laying 215 km of cables, installing 97 lighting boxes, 30,497 lighting network maintenance works carried out, and 114,97 lighting units installed, the majority of which are energy-saving.

Hassan Al Zarooni, Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, said Sewa was keen to use energy-saving lamps and flashlights in the implementation of lighting projects in Sharjah, which improves energy efficiency and supports its efforts to achieve sustainability through conservation of energy consumption, reducing maintenance costs, and reducing the carbon footprint.

Sewa continues to provide the best services to the residents, along with projects across the city. The lighting projects are among the vital and most necessary projects that are directly linked to security and safety of the residents as well as those driving on the roads," he added.

