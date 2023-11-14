Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the principal off-taker for power projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) for Rabigh Power Plant expansion project.

The state-owned company announced on its X (formerly Twitter) account that the project will add Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) units with a total capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW) to the existing plant.

While the duration of the PPAs wasn't disclosed, ACWA Power had announced on Tuesday that it signed 25-year PPAs with SPPC for Taiba 1 and Qassim 1 IPPs.

SPPC also signed PPAs for Taiba 2 and Qassim 2 IPPs with the consortium of Al-Jomaih Energy and Water Company, EDF and Buhur for Investment Company.

