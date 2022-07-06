Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. (SADAFCO) plans to implement a solar photovoltaic (PV) power system at its Jeddah Central Warehouse (JCW) to lower its carbon impact, the company said in its 2021 sustainability report.

The Saudi stock exchange-listed firm has initiated steps to identify and use renewable power sources at its factories and warehouses since it is well placed to utilize solar power in its operations.

SADAFCO said it plans to use mono-crystalline technology-based solar panels for the project.

The company is successfully operating a 226KWh solar PV system incorporating thin-film solar panels at its Riyadh regional distribution centre.

The solar-diesel hybrid power system, which was operationalised in 2016 and involved an investment of 2 million Saudi riyals, is capable of supplying up to 40 percent of the centre’s daytime energy needs.

According to the sustainability report, the company is working with Tetra Pak, its primary packing material supplier, to evaluate and identify options for post-consumer recycling rates in the mid-long term. SADAFCO will adopt paper straws as Tetra Pak starts increasing its production globally in the future, the report stated.

