Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award a project to enhance the efficiency of water networks in Qassim region in the second quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

“The project is expected to be awarded in April 2025 with completion scheduled for fourth quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects,

The project involves hydraulic studies, the implementation of supporting networks, and the replacement of old pipelines to reduce technical water losses.

The tender was issued on 20 February 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 5 March 2025.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

