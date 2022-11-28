Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the construction contracts for two sewage treatment plant projects in the first quarter of 2023, a source told Zawya Projects.

The projects are the expansion of Al Khobar Sewage Treatment Plant to 200,000 cubic metres/day, and the rehabilitation and maintenance of Al Jarudiyah Sewage Treatment Plant and expansion of Safwa Tertiary Sewage Treatment Plant to 15,000 m3/day.

The bid submission dates for the two projects were scheduled on 27 November 2022, the source said, adding that the contracts are expected to be awarded by mid of February 2023.

The Al Khobar Sewage Treatment Plant expansion, with an estimated value of $80 million, is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

The project for Renovation and Maintenance of Al Jarudiyah Sewage Treatment Plant and the expansion of Safwa Tertiary Sewage Treatment Plant, with a total estimated value of $100 million, is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Only pre-qualified companies and consortia will be permitted to participate in a series of tenders to award Management, Operation and Maintenance (MOM) contracts in the water distribution sector (NWC) in Saudi Arabia.

