Paris-based Assystem, an engineering, digital and project management services company, has been appointed by ENOWA, the energy, water and hydrogen subsidiary of NEOM, to conduct a suite of pre-development studies for seven planned solar photovoltaic parks in the Tabuk and Duba regions.

Assystem will deploy its experts to provide a range of services, which include a site assessment study, preliminary design of parks and master planning, environmental baseline surveys, an environmental and social impact assessment study, and permitting studies, the company said in a statement.

The work scope also includes various studies such as geotechnical, geophysical, topographical, hydrological, glint and glare, corrosion assessments, energy yield calculations, and advanced design of the parks.

The sites earmarked for the solar parks cover over 420 square kilometres, potentially amounting to more than 20 gigawatts (GW) in energy generating capacity.

Kerem Sadiklar, Assystem’s Global Head of Siting and Environmental Services, stated that the project marks one of the first steps towards realising the deployment of solar PV on a truly massive scale – directly contributing to NEOM’s ambitious 100 percent renewable energy goal.

