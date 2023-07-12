Saudi Arabia’s Buraydah-2 Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (Buraydah 2 ISTP) in Buraydah in Al Qassim region is expected to start commercial operations in the middle of 2024.

The expected completion date was disclosed by the project’s procurer Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) on a statement on the site visit by its CEO.

The 150,000 cubic meters per day (m3/day) sewage treatment project is being developed under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model with a 25-year operating period by Desert Well Water Treatment Company, owned by the Spanish-Saudi consortium of Acciona Agua, International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea) and Tamasuk Company.

The project had achieved financial close in March 2022.

During the visit, SWPC CEO honoured individuals and entities working on the project for achieving one million safe working hours.

(Writing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)