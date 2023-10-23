Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has bagged an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the sewage and water network in the Hail region.

The 36-month contract is valued at 40.74 million Saudi riyal s($10.86 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The client's name was not disclosed.

Earlier this month, the company bagged an O&M contract worth 64.2 million riyals from the state-owned National Water Company.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

