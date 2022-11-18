Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT) has signed three operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts worth 345 million Saudi riyals ($91.80 million) with state-owned National Water Company (NWC), the company said in separate statements to the Saudi stock exchange.



The largest is a 60-month O&M contract worth 228.2 million riyals for water networks in Jeddah. The other two deals were a 36-month contract valued at 60.8 million riyals to operate and maintain Phases 1 and 2 of Madinah sewage treatment plant, and a 36-month O&M contract worth 55.93 million riyals for water networks in the Jazan region.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

