The Saudi government-backed National Water Company (NWC) is planning to complete 34 water and environmental projects worth 3.7 billion Saudi riyals ($987 million) by the end of 2025, a media report said.



NWC has completed 68 water and environmental projects across Saudi Arabia from the beginning of 2025 until August, at a total cost of SAR 4.52 billion, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported.



These projects include 43 water services projects worth SAR 2.6 billion, as well as 25 wastewater services projects worth SAR 1.9 billion.



NWC began implementing 148 new water and environmental projects in Saudi Arabia at a cost estimated at SAR 8.55 billion in the first eight months of 2025. This is in addition to 568 projects under construction, valued at SAR 49 billion, and 352 projects worth SAR 44.6 billion have been awarded, the statement said.



These projects are funded from the state's general budget through the National Transformation Programme and the National Water Strategy, in addition to NWC's own resources, the report said.

