Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has signed three operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts worth 285.33 million Saudi riyals ($76.09 million) with state-owned National Water Company.



The first contract, worth SAR 102.19 million, covers the operation and maintenance of Makkah's environmental services networks for 60 months.



The second contract, valued at SAR 112.60 million, entails operating and maintaining Dammam's water and wastewater network for 36 months.



The third contract, worth SAR 70.54 million, will see the company operate and maintain water and sewage water networks for 36 months in the Taif region.

