A consortium comprising Saudi developer Aljomaih Energy and Water Company (AEW) and France’s TotalEnergies has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state-owned Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for its 300 megawatts (MW) Rabigh 2 solar power project.

The project is part of round 5 of the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), which aims to achieve an optimal energy mix for electricity production through gas and renewable energy at nearly 50% each by 2030. This will reduce dependence on liquid fuels in electricity generation in line with Vision 2030.

The solar plant will be developed, built, owned and operated by the consortium with a connection to the grid planned in 2026.

TotalEnergies is currently building the 119 MW Wadi Al Dawasir solar power plant, which will start operation in early 2025.

