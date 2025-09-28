Saudi Arabia has tendered 64 renewable energy projects totalling 57.5 gigawatts (GW) since launching its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) in 2017, according to the Gulf Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

In a post on the social messaging platform X, the Ministry said these projects include 40 solar, 9 wind and 15 energy storage projects.

It said out of the projects tendered, 38.7 GW have been awarded.

Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed to date represent investments worth approximately SAR 93 billion ($24.8 billion), the post said.

The Ministry said energy storage capacity totaling 30 gigawatt-hours (GWh) has been tendered, with 8 GWh already connected to the grid.

It said these projects are central to Vision 2030’s goal of diversifying the energy mix, exploiting the Kingdom’s solar and wind resources, and cutting dependence on liquid fuels for electricity production.

