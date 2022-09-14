Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) announced on Wednesday that it has signed two contracts worth more than 1.59 billion Saudi riyals ($423 million) with private-sector consortiums under its Long-Term Operation and Maintenance Contracts (LTOM) programme to rehabilitate, operate and maintain six wastewater treatment plants in Makkah and Jeddah.

The company announced via its twitter account that it awarded an LTOM contract worth 392 million riyals to the Saudi consortium of Thabat and Miahona to rehabilitate, operate and maintain two sewage treatment plants in Makkah Al Mukarramah for a period of 10 years. The second 10-year LTOM contract, worth more than 1.2 billion riyals, was awarded to consortium of France’s Veolia and Saudi companies Awael and Civil Works Company (CWC) for four wastewater treatment plants in Jeddah.

On Wednesday, NWC had signed $190 million water cycle management contracts with Saudi-French and Saudi-Spanish consortiums.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

