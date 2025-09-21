Saudi-listed Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. said on Thursday it has signed a 214.6 million Saudi riyals ($57.2 million) contract with National Water Company (NWC) to build the seventh phase of sewage networks in Al-Kharj Province.

The scope covers construction of 112 km of sewage networks over 36 months, with work expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Riyadh-listed company said in a bourse filing.

The contract award was disclosed by the company last month, it said, adding that agreement was signed by all parties on 18 September 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

