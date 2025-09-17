Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the Kingdom’s principal offtaker for power projects, has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the seventh round of renewable energy projects under the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

The latest round includes four solar photovoltaic (PV) and two wind energy projects with a combined capacity of 5,300 megawatts (MW).

The solar PV projects include:

Tabarjal 2 project, in Al-Jawf region, with a capacity of 1,400 MW. Mawaq project in the Hail region, with a capacity of 600 MW. Tathleeth project in the Asir region with a capacity of 600 MW. South Al-Ula project, in the Medina region, with a capacity of 500 MW

The wind energy projects include:

Bilghah project, in the Medina region, with a capacity of 1,300 MW.

Shaqran project, in the Medina region, with a capacity of 900 MW

SPPC did not disclose submission deadlines or power purchase agreement (PPA) details but noted that it has launched tenders for more than 43 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity to date, with PPAs signed for over 38 GW of projects.

Saudi Arabia has committed to have 50 percent of its power generated from renewable sources by 2030.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

