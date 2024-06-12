Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has invited companies to bid for the transaction advisory contracts for two gas-fired independent power projects (IPPs), account to Dubai-based project intelligence news portal MEED.

The Al-Rais IPP will have a capacity of 2,400 megawatts (MW) while the Riyadh 16 IPP has a planned capacity of 3,600MW, the report said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.