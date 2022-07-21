AMMAN — Natural gas accounted for 73 per cent of the Kingdom's total power output in 2021, down from 80 per cent in 2020, while renewables accounted for 26 per cent of the country's energy production in 2021, compared to 20 per cent in 2020, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Jordan's overall installed renewable energy capacity stood at 2445.7 megawatts in 2021, out of which 1,498 megawatts were the capacity of projects that sold power to electricity companies and 947.6 megawatts came from non-commercial renewable energy systems owned by individuals and institutions, Director of Institutional Development at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Shorouk Abdel Ghani said on Wednesday, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The average amount of natural gas used to generate electricity in 2021 was about 340 million cubic feet per day, according to a report by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Petra added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

