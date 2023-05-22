Saudi-based Red Sea Global (RSG) has installed 680,000 photovoltaic panels at its two biggest solar farms in the Red Sea giga project, reaching 93 percent completion.

The installation was done with a consortium led by ACWA Power, CEO John Pagano wrote in online construction magazine Global Construction Review (GCR).

“Once all the panels are in place, The Red Sea will have enough renewable capacity to prevent at least half a million tonnes of CO2 that would have otherwise gone into the atmosphere. That’s equivalent to the emissions from around 99,000 cars or 78,000 homes,” he said.

The developer is also building the world’s biggest battery storage facility, with a planned capacity of 1,200 MW hours.

“The facility is 82 percent complete and will give us electricity even when the sun isn’t shining,” Pagano said.

“Our long-term goal is to produce our own green hydrogen to electrify The Red Sea and Amaala,” he added.

