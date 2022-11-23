Netherlands-headquartered Mammoet has successfully delivered and installed gas turbines on the foundations of the Fujairah F3 power project, the largest combined-cycle Independent Power Plant (IPP) in the UAE, the company said in a statement.



The 2.4 gigawatts (GW) plant is located in the Qidfa area of emirate of Fujairah between the existing Fujairah F1 and Fujairah F2 water and electricity plant.



Mammoet was awarded the contract for the receiving, transport, lifting and installation scope of power plant components, including the three largest-capacity and most efficient gas turbines in the UAE, by Samsung C&T Corporation, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project.



Three gas turbines, each weighing 528 tonnes and measuring 13.6 metre long, 6.1 metre wide and 6 metre high, and three gas turbine generators, each weighing up to 395 tonnes and measuring 11 metres long, 5.8 metres wide and 5.2 metres high, were delivered to the site.



Mammoet used its 1,250 tonnes and two 400 tonnes crawler cranes to install other components, including 45 modules for a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG).



Abu Dhabi Ports’ Fujairah Terminals, operating at the Port of Fujairah under a concession agreement, was selected for the receiving and handling of over-dimensional cargo, the statement said.



