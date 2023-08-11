Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Oman’s state-owned exploration and production (E&P) company, is seeking consultants to advise on the reuse of treated produced water to reduce emissions and generate value.

“PDO is carrying out an exercise to assess market willingness, ability, capabilities, and capacity to develop innovative solutions and strategies to fully utilise this treated water to generate value and reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at an accelerated pace,” the company said in a public invite.

“Around 45-100 cubic metres per day (m3/d) (summer – winter) of treated produced water located in a PDO concession area in Oman is available. The intention is to utilise this water in projects that could offset the GHG emissions directly linked to PDO operations and generate value to the country. PDO is willing to provide the treated water and allocate a sizable plot of up to 10,000 hectares from its concession area in block-6 for this purpose,” the invite noted.

The key criteria to evaluate market solutions are maximum GHG emissions reduction, maximum water utilisation, maximum value generation and accelerated schedule and simplicity, according to the invite.

Deadline for clarifications is 20 August 2023. Expression of interest (EOI) with a completed request for information (RFI) response is to be submitted on or before 1 September 2023.

PDO produces around one million m3/day of produced treated water, 70 percent of which is reused for reservoir maintenance and chemical oil recovery operations while the remainder is equally distributed between reed beds and for deep disposal, according to an October 2022 Oman Daily Observer report.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

