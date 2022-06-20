OQ has announced the signing of an agreement with the office of the Wali of Al Buraimi towards construction of auxiliary wells in Falaj Al Buraimi and Sa'ara within the Wilayat.

Present at the signing ceremony were Shaikh Dr Hilal bin Ali al Habsi, Wali of Al Buraimi, Omar bin Mohammed al Abri, Acting Head of the Foreign Affairs and Social Investment Unit in OQ, and other senior officials from the General Directorate of Agricultural Wealth and Water Resources, and the General Directorate of Health Affairs. The agreement will see the installation of solar panels to operate water pumps as an alternative to conventional electric energy, thus ensuring the principle of project sustainability.

The Wali of Al Buraimi appreciated OQ’s support in enhancing the auxiliary wells at Falaj Al Buraimi and Sa'ara. He added that OQ has worked relentlessly in supporting community initiatives aimed at enhancing social and economic factors within the region. He emphasised on the importance of sustainability within agriculture which will in turn benefit the citizen residing in the Wilayat of Al Buraimi.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).