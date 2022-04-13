In accordance with its project plans for 2022, Mazoon Electricity, (member of Nama Group) is constructing a number of primary substations with related 33 kV and 11 kV feeders to expand its power network, enhance network performance and ensure service sustainability for customers across governorates within its coverage area.

The projects are currently under way in the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and South Al Batinah, as well as the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq in North Al Batinah.

Over the past months, Mazoon Electricity has completed and operated some strategic projects in the field of electricity distribution at a total cost of RO 28 million. Among the projects completed are the 33 kV portion in Wadi Bani Awf grid station in Al Rustaq and another primary substation in Al Suwaiq. In addition, operations were commissioned for primary substations in Fanja, Masrun in Ibra and Sayma, Humaydah, Afyah in Al Dakhiliyah.

Moreover, operations were commissioned for transformer stations in Ras Al Hadd in Sur, Jibreen in Bahla, Hayy Al Turath in Nizwa, Ezz station in Manah and Wadi Al Tayeen and for related lines to the aforementioned substations.

The company is currently working to complete other vital projects, the most important of which are the primary stations in Al Bashaer in Al Rustaq and Tharmad in Al Suwaiq with capacity (3 x 20 MVA) and stations in Nizwa with capacity (2 x 20 MVA), Hayy Asim in Barka with capacity (2 x 20 MVA), Seih Al Nama in Al Mudhaibi with capacity (2 x 20 MVA), Adam, Birkat Al Mouz and Samayil industrial stations in Al Dakhiliyah and three stations in South Al Sharqiyah covering a number of wilayats including Sur, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali. The value of the investment in these projects is RO 34 million.

To implement the company's projects that have been approved by Authority for Public Services Regulatory, the company awarded a number of tenders at an estimated value of RO 11 million. They include construction of primary stations in Niyabat, Sinaw in North Al Sharqiyah and Nizwa, stations each in Hayy Asim in Barka and Wadi Al Maawil in South Al Batinah, along with the related feeder and distribution lines. The projects will be implemented from April 2022 onwards.

Commenting on the company’s investments, Eng Mohammed bin Rashid al Quri, Senior Project Manager at Mazoon Electricity Company, said, “In addition to these projects which aim to enhance the electricity network in the aforementioned governorates, work is underway to invest in low voltage (LV) network extension projects to supply the customers as well as reinforcement of the existing LV network and developing this network to comply high level HSE and stability standards with annual investments worth more than RO 40 million.”

Additionally, the company is introducing and developing electronic systems to operate and monitor the performance of the power network and ensure service continuity. The company's total investment in the project plan to the end of the year reached RO 80 million.

