Oman is all set to link 2,670 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind power to electricity grid by 2027, according to Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) latest Annual Transmission Capability Statement.

OETC released its Five-Year Annual Transmission Capability Statement (2024-2028) on Tuesday.

The various projects and their grid connection timelines are listed below:

The 1,000 MW Solar PV IPP (Independent Power Project) in Manah is expected to be energised by the second quarter of 2025. The power line and other infrastructure for connecting it to the transmission grid is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

The 500MW Ibri III Solar IPP connection will be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Nama Power and Water Procurement (NPWP) has applied to connect an additional 200MW in Harweel, the existing site of 50MW Dhofar 1 Wind IPP. The expected connection date is the fourth quarter of 2026.

NPWP has also submitted connection applications for two new wind farms at Jalan Bani Bu Ali (JBB Ali) and Mahout with capacities of 200MW and 400MW respectively. The JBB Ali IPP is expected to be connected to the grid by the second quarter of 2026, the Mahout wind IPP is lined up for second quarter of 2027.

The second quarter of 2027 is also expected to see the 300MW Ras Madrakah wind IPP and the 70MW Sadah wind IPP get connected to OETC’s grid.

Oman aims to achieve 35-39 percent renewable energy generation by 2040.

