Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP), the single buyer of power and water for all Independent Power Plants (IPP) and Independent Water and Power Plants (IWPPs) in the Sultanate of Oman, has issued Request for Qualification (RFQ) invite for the development of two new gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts (MW).

The two combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, procured under the independent Power Plant (IPP) model, will be located at Misfah in Wilayat Boushar and at Duqm in Wilayat Duqm, PWP said in a public invite.

The RFQ is for developers only and not applicable to Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors, the invite said, adding that the last date for the purchase of RFQ document is 6 February 2025 and the deadline for submission is 13 March 2025 before 12.00 PM. Queries can be emailed to tendering.support (at) nss.nama.om; prj.misfah (at)omanpwp.nama.om

