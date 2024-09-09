MUSCAT: Barka Water and Power Company (BWPC) has announced the successful restoration of its full power plant capacity. This significant milestone, achieved on September 5, 2024, marks the culmination of a recovery process initiated following a technical fault in June.

Publicly-listed Barka Power and Water Company said in a filing to the Financial Services Authority (FSA) that its plant is now capable of dispatching 412 MW, contributing significantly to the nation's energy grid.

While the technical fault in June resulted in financial losses of approximately RO 2.2 million, BWPC has demonstrated its capacity to swiftly address challenges and ensure uninterrupted service. The company's leadership has expressed gratitude to its stakeholders, including Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, the Authority for Public Services Regulation, the Board of Directors, shareholders, and employees, for their support during this period.

BWPC's achievement is a positive development for Oman's energy sector. As the country continues to prioritize energy security and sustainability, the company's contribution to the national grid is increasingly vital.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

