Norway’s Scatec ASA Company will build a 1,000 MW solar power plant in Egypt under an agreement it signed with Egyptalum, the Arab country’s largest aluminium producer.

Egyptalum said in a bourse statement on Wednesday that Scatec would construct the plant near its production facilities in the Eastern town of Nag Hammadi.

The project would be set up in two phases, the first of which has a capacity of 500MW and would be completed within 18 months, the statement said, adding that Phase 2 would be finished within 24 months.

The Company, one of Africa’s largest aluminium producers with output of 320,000 tonnes per year, said the project is intended to support its plan to cut power costs.

Read more: COP28: Scatec to work on Egypt’s first hybrid solar and battery storage project

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.