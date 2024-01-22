Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec and Egypt’s Ministry of the Public Business Sector held discussions for setting up a solar power plant with battery storage to power Egyptalum’s [Misr Aluminium Company] Nag'a Hammady aluminium complex.

The proposed solar power plant with a total generation capacity of 1,000 megawatt (MW) would be developed in two phases of 500MWh each and support the production of high-quality aluminium, the Ministry said in a statement.

The first phase would be completed within 18 months from the date of signing, and the second phase within 24 months through a tripartite agreement between Scatec, Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Ministry of the Public Business Sector, the statement said.

The discussions were led by Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Public Business Sector and Mohamed Amer, Executive Vice President of Africa and Middle East Region of Scatec.

