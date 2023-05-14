Nigeria is seeking cumulative investments of $24.5 billion to raise electricity capacity to 30,000 megawatts (MW) before 2030.

The government called on the private sector to invest nearly $3.5 billion yearly to meet the set target, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The report cited the Minister of Power Aliyu Abubakar as saying that government recently signed a bill empowering state governments to generate, transmit and distribute electricity to boost investment.

Nigeria privatised the electricity sector in 2013, but the country’s actual generation remains around 4,000 MW.

