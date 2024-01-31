Morocco will commission three large solar power plants within a landmark strategy launched in 2009 to boost renewable sources to more than half its energy mix.

Addressing a seminar in Rome on Monday, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said the three new projects are based in the mountainous town of Midelt in central Morocco.

“We have plans to commission three new solar power plants in Midelt in 2027 at the latest…these projects will sharply expand the country’s renewable energy generation,” he said in his comments, published by Hespress and other Moroccan newspapers.

Akhannouch said renewable sources now account for nearly 40 percent of Morocco’s electricity production and the level is poised to rise to 52 percent by 2030.

He also said Morocco counts on its “geographic and strategic” location to become a major producer of green hydrogen.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

