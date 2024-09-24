Morocco has finalised land allocation for the construction of two new solar power plants in the Northeastern Khouribga province within a strategy to widen renewable energy use to 52 percent, a newspaper in the North African Arab country said on Tuesday.

The plants been approved by the cabinet along with other renewable energy projects, the Arabic language daily Hespress said.

It quoted official sources as saying the projects are part of Morocco’s “race against time” to achieve the 53 percent target by 2030.

“Although authorities have not revealed the capacity of those projects, sources expect them to produce 200 MW,” the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

