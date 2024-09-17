EtihadWE has partnered with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) on a collaborative initiative aimed at promoting the use of renewable energy in the Northern Emirates.

The Distributed Solar System (DSS) project enables EtihadWE customers to generate solar power through rooftop PV systems installed on their properties. This power will then be fed back into the grid, enhancing the overall supply of renewable energy.

The project aligns with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the sustainable and clean energy development of energy sector in UAE.

The project was launched in July 2023 with a feasibility study and assessment of the financial and technical impacts of connecting DSS to the grid. EtihadWE has developed regulations and technical guidelines for the systems in cooperation with MoEI.

As the certified installer, EtihadWE will provide certified contractors to install the solar panels, ensuring they comply with the latest safety standards.

Through the new initiative, EtihadWE customers, including residential, industrial and agricultural, will be offered rooftop PV systems, allowing them to generate solar power.

The solar energy generated will be absorbed back into the grid, contributing to the overall renewable energy supply in the Northern Emirates.

Although consumers will not directly utilize the energy produced by their solar panels, they will benefit from reduced energy bills in return for contributing to the renewable energy grid.

Customers involved in the initiative will have two meters: one to measure the energy exported to the grid and the other to measure the energy imported. Each month, exported vs imported energy will be measured. If exports to the grid exceed imports, the excess energy will be credited to the customer’s account for use within the same year.

The initiative is part of a long-term strategy to enhance accessibility to renewable energy in the Northern Emirates.

The project aims to create a more sustainable energy supply that reduces carbon footprint and promotes cleaner energy sources.

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said: “The DSS project is a major contribution to the UAE’s shift to clean energy sources. It reflects our steadfast commitment to fast-tracking renewable energy deployment and the country’s sustainable development. We are pleased to partner with EtihadWE on this project that will pave the way for wider community engagement in building a more sustainable, energy-secure future.”

He added: “The project supports the long-term objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, including increasing the contribution of clean energy generation to 32%, ensuring the country is on track to meet its commitment to tripling the share of renewable energy by 2030 in line with the UAE Consensus. Such projects significantly contribute to enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness rankings.”

EtihadWE CEO, Yousif Al Ali said: “This major solar initiative marks a significant step in EtihadWE’s progress towards enhancing renewable energy in the Northern Emirates. We are embracing new technology to improve our operations, offer, products and customer service, whilst making our commitment to sustainability clear.”

“Through this project, we demonstrate our dedication to aligning our strategic approach with the UAE government’s directives to transition towards a future fuelled by sustainable energy.”

For businesses, the new project will reduce operational costs and contribute to the creation of more sustainable business models. Roll-out will begin with industrial customers in the initial phase.

EtihadWE plans to hold a series of workshops to help customers understand the initiative and its benefits, promoting broader adoption of solar energy solutions. -TradeArabia News Service

