Mitsubishi Power, part of Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), announced on Monday that it has received an order from Samsung C&T Corporation Saudi Arabia to provide its M501JAC hydrogen-ready combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) for industrial steam and electricity cogeneration plant in Saudi Arabia.

The cogeneration plant is being developed by a consortium of UAE-headquartered Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Japan’s JERA Co to produce 475 megawatts (MW) of power and nearly 452 tonnes per hour of steam for SATORP strategic expansion petrochemical complex in Jubail in the Eastern Province.

Mistubishi Power said the heavy-duty gas turbine will be assembled in the Kingdom at Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia’s assembly centre in Dammam.

In addition, Mitsubishi Power signed a long-term service agreement with the TAQA and JERA-led consortium for the provision of parts, repairs and services.

The SATORP Strategic Expansion petrochemical complex is expected to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf region.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

