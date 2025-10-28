UAE-based renewable energy company Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, with a combined capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW), in Saudi Arabia.

The Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects come under the sixth round of bidding of National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) and are backed by 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

The 1,400-megawatt (MW) Najran plant, based in Najran Province, is expected to start commercial operations in the first half of 2028 while the 600MW Ad Darb facility, located in Jizan Province, is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2027.

Both projects would be developed on a build, own, and operate (BOO) basis, the statement noted.

Masdar's NREP solar power portfolio in the development phase includes the 1,100MW Al Henakiyah project, scheduled to begin commercial operations next year, and the 2,000MW Al Sadawi project, expected to start operation in 2027.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

