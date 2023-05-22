Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Monday that its construction arm bagged transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in Saudi Arabia.

The company said that the Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of L&T Construction has recently secured two Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts to establish 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting prominent cities situated on the Red Sea coast.

These systems will strengthen projects that involve 400KM of transmission lines to meet the growing demand in these industrial and tourism hubs, the company said in a press statement.

Another order has been secured to design, supply, and construct a 380kV substation in the central region to evacuate renewable capacity.

L&T didn’t disclose the name of the clients or the contract values but said they are classified as large in the range of INR2,500 crore - INR 5,000 crore ($302 million - $604 million)

(1 US Dollar = 82.84 Indian rupees)

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)