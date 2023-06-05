The Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy (MEW) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for its 300 MVA power transformer project at Sulaibiya station (W) in Al Jahra Governorate in the third quarter of 2023.

The bid submission for the EPC contract is currently underway, with the deadline scheduled for 11 July 2023. The tender was issued on 28 May 2023, and a pre-tender meeting has been scheduled for 13 June 2023.

The scope of work for the project includes the design, engineering, materials procurement, quality management, factory inspection/testing, transport and delivery to site, installation, construction, site inspection, testing and commissioning, and all associated work and services related to the 300 MVA power transformer at the power station. Additionally, the scope encompasses the supply and installation of HV/MV Power Cables and Terminations, AC/DC Auxiliary Power Supply, Control/Protection System, Communication System, Air Conditioning System, Fire Detection/Alarm and Safety and Fire Protection System, Civil/Structural works and Mechanical works.

The project, estimated to cost $85 million, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

