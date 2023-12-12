Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Tuesday it has signed a three-year maintenance contract with the Electricity and Water Ministry with a value of around 6.19 million Kuwati dinars ($20 million).

In a bourse statement, the company said the deal is for maintenance and replacement of the corroded parts of the seawater intake gates at Al-Sabiya power and water distillation station in Al-Jahra Governorate in North Kuwait.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

